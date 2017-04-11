Army kills 2 Saudi soldiers, destroys some military sites in Asir, Najran, Jizan [12/أبريل/2017]





JIZAN, Apr 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers inside Saudi territories, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



One of them was killed in Saudi military site of Almoanaq and the other in Alfarudha in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the national forces targeted enemy Saudi military sites in Aldmnah and Alqafal, achieving direct casualties.





The national army and popular forces also fired ballistic missiles and artillery on Saudi military targets in border crossing of Alboka in Najran and Almisyal in Asir.





Amal B./Zak

