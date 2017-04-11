ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:15:13م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يوجه الحكومة بإعداد الموازنة العامة وتوفير مرتبات موظفي الدولة
وجه الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني بإعداد الموازنة العامة واستكمال الإجراءات الدستورية لإقرارها والسعي الجاد لتحصيل الايرادات وتوفير المرتبات لكافة موظفي الدولة.
الحكومة الفلسطينية: استشهاد الطفل نخلة جريمة جديدة تضاف لجرائم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي
حملت الحكومة الفلسطينية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية عن استشهاد الطفل جاسم نخلة (17 عاما) متأثرا بإصابته، بعد أن أقدمت قوات الاحتلال على إطلاق النار عليه قرب مخيم الجلزون، شمال رام الله، في الـ23 من مارس الماضي.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
نتائج الجولة السادسة لبطولة الشركات والمؤسسات تشعل المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني
أشعلت نتائج مباريات الجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي جرت اليوم الثلاثاء بالإضافة إلى قرارات اللجنة المنظمة للبطولة المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills 2 Saudi soldiers, destroys some military sites in Asir, Najran, Jizan
[12/أبريل/2017]


JIZAN, Apr 12 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers inside Saudi territories, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

One of them was killed in Saudi military site of Almoanaq and the other in Alfarudha in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the national forces targeted enemy Saudi military sites in Aldmnah and Alqafal, achieving direct casualties.


The national army and popular forces also fired ballistic missiles and artillery on Saudi military targets in border crossing of Alboka in Najran and Almisyal in Asir.


Amal B./Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[11/أبريل/2017]
[11/أبريل/2017]
[11/أبريل/2017]
[11/أبريل/2017]
[11/أبريل/2017]
