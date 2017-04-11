Army hits Saudi soldiers' groups, sites in Najran, Jizan, Asir [12/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, Apr 12 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers and military sites in Najran, Asir and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit the groups in a military site of Mathghan.



Moreover, the targeted sites locate in Raqabat Jahfan Mountain and a governmental headquarters in the south of AlQafal village in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the rocket forces fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi aggression in military sites of Al Fawaza and Bin Ladan camp in Najran.



In Asir province, the national forces hit Al Hajer and a site eastern Raqabat Al Shabah, the official added.





