آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:15:13م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يوجه الحكومة بإعداد الموازنة العامة وتوفير مرتبات موظفي الدولة
وجه الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني بإعداد الموازنة العامة واستكمال الإجراءات الدستورية لإقرارها والسعي الجاد لتحصيل الايرادات وتوفير المرتبات لكافة موظفي الدولة.
الحكومة الفلسطينية: استشهاد الطفل نخلة جريمة جديدة تضاف لجرائم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي
حملت الحكومة الفلسطينية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية عن استشهاد الطفل جاسم نخلة (17 عاما) متأثرا بإصابته، بعد أن أقدمت قوات الاحتلال على إطلاق النار عليه قرب مخيم الجلزون، شمال رام الله، في الـ23 من مارس الماضي.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
نتائج الجولة السادسة لبطولة الشركات والمؤسسات تشعل المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني
أشعلت نتائج مباريات الجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي جرت اليوم الثلاثاء بالإضافة إلى قرارات اللجنة المنظمة للبطولة المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني.
اختتام فعاليات المعرض الفني "عامين من الصمود" بكلية التربية بجامعة ذمار
تكريم المعلمين المبرزين والطلاب المتفوقين بمديرية الحيمة الداخلية بصنعاء
تحالف العدوان يواصل قصفه الجوي والصاروخي على محافظة صعدة
قنص جنديين سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بعسير ونجران وجيزان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi soldiers' groups, sites in Najran, Jizan, Asir
[12/أبريل/2017]
JIZAN, Apr 12 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers and military sites in Najran, Asir and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The shelling hit the groups in a military site of Mathghan.

Moreover, the targeted sites locate in Raqabat Jahfan Mountain and a governmental headquarters in the south of AlQafal village in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the rocket forces fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi aggression in military sites of Al Fawaza and Bin Ladan camp in Najran.

In Asir province, the national forces hit Al Hajer and a site eastern Raqabat Al Shabah, the official added.


AA


Saba
اختتام فعاليات المعرض الفني "عامين من الصمود" بكلية التربية بجامعة ذمار
[11/أبريل/2017]
تحالف العدوان يواصل قصفه الجوي والصاروخي على محافظة صعدة
[11/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بعسير ونجران وجيزان
[11/أبريل/2017]
مصرع 10 مرتزقة بعمليات متفرقة للجيش واللجان الشعبية بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[11/أبريل/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية بكلية التربية والعلوم التطبيقية بريمة تندد باستمرار العدوان
[11/أبريل/2017]
