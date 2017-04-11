ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 11 - أبريل - 2017
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يوجه الحكومة بإعداد الموازنة العامة وتوفير مرتبات موظفي الدولة
وجه الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني بإعداد الموازنة العامة واستكمال الإجراءات الدستورية لإقرارها والسعي الجاد لتحصيل الايرادات وتوفير المرتبات لكافة موظفي الدولة.
الحكومة الفلسطينية: استشهاد الطفل نخلة جريمة جديدة تضاف لجرائم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي
حملت الحكومة الفلسطينية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية عن استشهاد الطفل جاسم نخلة (17 عاما) متأثرا بإصابته، بعد أن أقدمت قوات الاحتلال على إطلاق النار عليه قرب مخيم الجلزون، شمال رام الله، في الـ23 من مارس الماضي.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
نتائج الجولة السادسة لبطولة الشركات والمؤسسات تشعل المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني
أشعلت نتائج مباريات الجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي جرت اليوم الثلاثاء بالإضافة إلى قرارات اللجنة المنظمة للبطولة المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني.
اختتام فعاليات المعرض الفني "عامين من الصمود" بكلية التربية بجامعة ذمار
تكريم المعلمين المبرزين والطلاب المتفوقين بمديرية الحيمة الداخلية بصنعاء
تحالف العدوان يواصل قصفه الجوي والصاروخي على محافظة صعدة
قنص جنديين سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بعسير ونجران وجيزان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries, Sudanese soldiers, killed in Mokha
[12/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 12 (Saba) – A Military official said on Wednesday that dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries and their allies were killed and injured when the army and popular forces repelled their moving in Mokha over the past few hours.

The official said that Sudanese army has announced that five of its soldiers, including an officer, were killed and 22 others wounded during the operation.

Also seven military vehicles of the Sudanese army were bombed, the official added.



Amal B./Zak
Saba
اختتام فعاليات المعرض الفني "عامين من الصمود" بكلية التربية بجامعة ذمار
[11/أبريل/2017]
تحالف العدوان يواصل قصفه الجوي والصاروخي على محافظة صعدة
[11/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بعسير ونجران وجيزان
[11/أبريل/2017]
مصرع 10 مرتزقة بعمليات متفرقة للجيش واللجان الشعبية بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[11/أبريل/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية بكلية التربية والعلوم التطبيقية بريمة تندد باستمرار العدوان
[11/أبريل/2017]
