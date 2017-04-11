Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries, Sudanese soldiers, killed in Mokha [12/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 12 (Saba) – A Military official said on Wednesday that dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries and their allies were killed and injured when the army and popular forces repelled their moving in Mokha over the past few hours.



The official said that Sudanese army has announced that five of its soldiers, including an officer, were killed and 22 others wounded during the operation.



Also seven military vehicles of the Sudanese army were bombed, the official added.







Amal B./Zak

Saba