President directs government to prepare general budget to provide employees' salaries [11/أبريل/2017]



SANA'A, April 11 (Saba) - The President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Tuesday directed the National Salvation Government to prepare the general budget and complete the constitutional procedures for its approval so as to collect revenues, and provide salaries for all the state employees.



During his meeting with members of the Supreme Political Council and the Cabinet, al-Sammad stressed the importance of supporting military fronts and provide their requirements as they are of budget priorities.



Saleh Al-Sammad also directed the government and the Central Bank of Yemen to work on finding alternatives to solve the liquidity problem such as supply card and cash wallet.



He urged the government to control and to reform the financial resources and expand its circle and collect all these resources through the official revenue agencies in accordance with the Constitution and the law and in accordance with the government's decision No. 2 to supply all parties to the Central Bank of Yemen and report thereon.



He stressed the importance of forming a higher economic council in the coming days, and launching a social solidarity .



The President also directed the government to activate the mechanisms and tools to combat customs smuggling and tax evasion and following them up; moreover, encourage the private sector and simplify procedures so as to enhance the national economy and providing services for the Yemeni people.



He pointed to the necessity of the government's commitment to transparency in clarifying sources of revenue collection according to a mechanism that ensures its supply to the state treasury represented by the Central Bank of Yemen and its disbursements in accordance with the laws and submit a monthly report on the progress of the government's work to the Supreme Political Council.



The president stressed the importance of respecting law and constitution in all the government's bodies.



He confirmed that the all parties must adhere and abide by the direction of the supreme political council and freeze the decrees issued since the formation of the government and the cancellation of all decrees issued on 5 February 2017 and 6 March 2017.



He stressed that the Supreme Political Council will work with a firm mechanism during the next phase and will not tolerate with any irregularities.



He pointed out that the duty of all is to face aggression, and strengthen steadfastness and strengthen the performance of state institutions.



HA

ٍSaba