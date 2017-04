Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army kills, injures some mercenaries in Murais





DHALEE, April 11 (Saba) - A number of Saudi- paid mercenaries were killed and others were injured in artillery shelling targeting their gatherings in Murais area in Dhalee province.





A military official told the Saba that the artillery of the army and the popular forces targeted gatherings of the mercenaries Yayes area in Murais, which led to the deaths and injuries at their ranks.





HA



Saba [11/أبريل/2017]