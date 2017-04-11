ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:13:44م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يوجه الحكومة بإعداد الموازنة العامة وتوفير مرتبات موظفي الدولة
وجه الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني بإعداد الموازنة العامة واستكمال الإجراءات الدستورية لإقرارها والسعي الجاد لتحصيل الايرادات وتوفير المرتبات لكافة موظفي الدولة.
الحكومة الفلسطينية: استشهاد الطفل نخلة جريمة جديدة تضاف لجرائم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي
حملت الحكومة الفلسطينية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية عن استشهاد الطفل جاسم نخلة (17 عاما) متأثرا بإصابته، بعد أن أقدمت قوات الاحتلال على إطلاق النار عليه قرب مخيم الجلزون، شمال رام الله، في الـ23 من مارس الماضي.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
غداً.. مواجهات حاسمة في الجولة السادسة لبطولة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعبا ناديي أهلي ووحدة صنعاء غدا الثلاثاء المباريات التسع للجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة لدور المجموعات من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات.
  Local
FM delivers UN Resident Coordinator urgent letter to UN Secretary-General
[11/أبريل/2017]



SANA'A, April 11. (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick.


The Minister delivered the UN Coordinator an urgent letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to the President and members of the Security Council. The letter refuted the allegations of Saudi Arabia in the port of Hodeida, and the escalation by the countries of aggression off the west coast of Yemen.


The port of Hodeida is the main lifeline for food and medicines for nearly 80% of the Yemeni people, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid from international organizations working in Yemen.



The letter confirmed that any targeting of the port will lead to a worsening of the humanitarian crisis the country experiences. In addition, a famine is increasing because of the siege imposed on the Yemeni people. The port closure represents an intention to commit a genocide crime against the entire Yemeni people.



He warned of Saudi Arabia- led coalition against civilians on the west coast of Yemen which represents a violation of all international conventions and humanitarian norms, especially international humanitarian law.


He also denied the allegations of the coalition on Iranian arms trafficking in Yemen and called on the Security Council to inform all members of this, called on the United States to prove these allegations.


Sharaf requested the Secretary-General and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

He urged the United Nations Security Council to stop the military operations against Yemen.

The minister stressed the firm and clear position of Yemen calling for a just peace, welcoming the continued efforts of the UN Secretary-General to stop the military aggression, and open a Yemeni - Saudi dialogue in parallel with the Yemeni - Yemeni dialogue for a peaceful political settlement.

HA

ٍٍٍٍٍSaba
