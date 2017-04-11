Local اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل US-Saudi Aggression prevents three ships entering territorial waters











HODEIDA, April 11 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression coalition blocked on Tuesday three ships carrying foodstuffs from entering the territorial waters, a shipping official told Saba.



The official added the coalition of aggression prevented the three vessels loaded with food from entering the territorial waters, and forced them to move away from the port of Hodeida.



The official condemned the aggression coalition in the siege imposed on the Yemeni people and prevent the access of food and medicine supplies into Yemen.



