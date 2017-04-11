ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 05:35:05م
مجلس النواب يستمع إلى تقرير أولي للجنة المكلفة بدراسة أوضاع السجناء والسجون بأمانة العاصمة ومحافظة صنعاء
استمع مجلس النواب في جلسته المنعقدة اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي، إلى تقرير أولي للجنة الخاصة المكلفة بدراسة أوضاع السجناء والسجون بأمانة العاصمة ومحافظة صنعاء.
الحكومة الفلسطينية: استشهاد الطفل نخلة جريمة جديدة تضاف لجرائم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي
حملت الحكومة الفلسطينية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية عن استشهاد الطفل جاسم نخلة (17 عاما) متأثرا بإصابته، بعد أن أقدمت قوات الاحتلال على إطلاق النار عليه قرب مخيم الجلزون، شمال رام الله، في الـ23 من مارس الماضي.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
غداً.. مواجهات حاسمة في الجولة السادسة لبطولة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعبا ناديي أهلي ووحدة صنعاء غدا الثلاثاء المباريات التسع للجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة لدور المجموعات من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات.
إدارية محلي الحديدة تناقش إجراءات الحفاظ على أراضي الدولة
تدشين إحلال شجرتي البن واللوز بدﻻ عن القات بمحافظة حجة
الحكومة البرتغالية: الاستيطان الاسرائيلي عائق أمام تحقيق حل الدولتين والسلام في المنطقة
إختتام دورة حول الأمن الغذائي القائم على الزراعة بمديرية السياني بإب
US-Saudi Aggression prevents three ships entering territorial waters
[11/أبريل/2017]





HODEIDA, April 11 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression coalition blocked on Tuesday three ships carrying foodstuffs from entering the territorial waters, a shipping official told Saba.

The official added the coalition of aggression prevented the three vessels loaded with food from entering the territorial waters, and forced them to move away from the port of Hodeida.

The official condemned the aggression coalition in the siege imposed on the Yemeni people and prevent the access of food and medicine supplies into Yemen.

HA



ٍٍSaba
