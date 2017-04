US-Saudi aggression launches three raids on Serwah [11/أبريل/2017]



MAREB, April 11 (Saba) – The US-Saudi Aggression warplanes launched on Tuesday three raids on Serwah district of Mareb province.



A local official told Saba that the aggression coalition warplanes waged two raids on Wadi Habab area and a raid on the main highway on the district.



Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries pounded rockets and artilleries at the houses and farms of the citizens in different parts of the district.



Saba