Parliament speaker meets Iranian chargé d'affaires to Yemen [11/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 11 (Saba) – Parliament speaker Yahya Ali al-Raiee met with Iranian chargé d'affaires Mohammed Farhat on Monday.



During the meeting , the speaker praised the historical, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.



Al-Raiee affirmed on the necessity to exchange experiences and cooperation in the fields of parliament, trade, health and economy to serve the mutual interests between the Yemeni and Iranian peoples.



Meanwhile, Mr. Farhat expressed his happiness at the meeting, promising to enhance the bilateral relations between Iran and Yemen.





Ali/Zak

Saba