آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 11 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:11:36م
قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (9) لسنة 2017م بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية .
الكرملين:قصف الولايات المتحدة لسورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا
أعلن الكرملين أن توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربات إلى سورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا لانهاء الازمة السورية .
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
غداً.. مواجهات حاسمة في الجولة السادسة لبطولة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعبا ناديي أهلي ووحدة صنعاء غدا الثلاثاء المباريات التسع للجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة لدور المجموعات من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات.
آخر الأخبار:
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشرع بعمليات تجريف في محيط حاجز جبارة جنوب طولكرم
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يُخلف خرابا بمرافق الأقصى والمستوطنون اليهود يجددون اقتحاماتهم
بوتين يلتقي الرئيس الإيطالي في موسكو
وفاة وإصابة 17 شخصاً في حوادث مرورية خلال يومين في عدد من المحافظات
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Somali refugee killed, citizens injured in Saudi air raids, shelling in Saada
[11/أبريل/2017]

SAADA, Apr 11 (Saba) - A Somali refugee was killed and a number of citizens were injured from a series of air raids and machine-gun fire targeted a number of border districts in Saada province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.

The official said the Somali refugee was killed and five cars were destroyed after the US Saudi aggression warplanes launched 14 raids since Monday morning on the main road in Baqim district, destroying a nearby house and injuring a child who was inside.
Also several other citizens were wounded in the air attacks.

The official added that a citizen was seriously wounded in the shelling from the Saudi border guards on al Hajlah area of Razih district.


Najat N.Zak

Saba
