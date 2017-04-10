Somali refugee killed, citizens injured in Saudi air raids, shelling in Saada [11/أبريل/2017]



SAADA, Apr 11 (Saba) - A Somali refugee was killed and a number of citizens were injured from a series of air raids and machine-gun fire targeted a number of border districts in Saada province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.



The official said the Somali refugee was killed and five cars were destroyed after the US Saudi aggression warplanes launched 14 raids since Monday morning on the main road in Baqim district, destroying a nearby house and injuring a child who was inside.

Also several other citizens were wounded in the air attacks.



The official added that a citizen was seriously wounded in the shelling from the Saudi border guards on al Hajlah area of Razih district.





Najat N.Zak



Saba