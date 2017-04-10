President offers condolences to family of Abdullah Al Moayyed [11/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 11 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad, paid a visit to the family of hero martyr Abdullah Yahya Al-Moayyed, the Undersecretary of Information Ministry for Press Affairs on Monday.



During the visit, the president offered condolences to the family of hero martyr Al-Moayyed.



Al-Moayyad martyred in the Red Sea coastal city of al-Mokha, when he was participating in the western front lines along with the heroes of the army and popular committees in performing their national duty to defend the homeland against US-Saudi invaders and their mercenaries.



Al-Moayyad family appreciated the tribute paid by the president.





NajatN.ZAK



Saba