Two protest rallies against US-Saudi war crimes in Yemen [11/أبريل/2017]





SANAA, Apr 11 (Saba) – Al Haimah Al Karajaih district of Sanaa province witnessed two mass protest rallies attended by Sheikhs and sons of the district to denounce the US-backed Saudi aggression war crimes against the Yemeni people.



The rally held on Monday, The participants strongly condemned the daily massacres against the humanity which committed by the aggression against the Yemenis.





AA

Saba