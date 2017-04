Eight of mercenaries killed in Marib [11/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, Apr 11 (Saba) – Eight of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in different areas of Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The mercenaries were killed in al-Zughan area and al-Reba'eh valley.



Moreover, the artillery forces groups of the mercenaries in Kawfal camp, killing and wounding dozens, the official told Saba.





AA

Saba