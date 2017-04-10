12 people died and 29 injured in Hodeida fire oil pipeline [10/أبريل/2017] HODEIDA, April 10 (Saba) - A security official confirmed on Monday that 12 people died and 29 others injured by the fire that broke out in an oil pipeline in Bajel district in Hodeida province before two days.



The official told Saba that after the crude oil pipeline was hit by a sabotage act, a number of citizens gathered to get the oil leaking out of the pipe, one of them was running a generator to drain the oil, which caused an electric contact in the area around the pipeline.





He pointed out that the fire also caused the burning of ten cars, eight motorcycles, five generators, 83 barrels of oil were located at the site, noting that investigations are currently underway with the accused who were blowing up the pipeline.



HA



Saba