آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 10 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 09:59:38م
قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (9) لسنة 2017م بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية .
الكرملين:قصف الولايات المتحدة لسورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا
أعلن الكرملين أن توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربات إلى سورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا لانهاء الازمة السورية .
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
غداً.. مواجهات حاسمة في الجولة السادسة لبطولة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعبا ناديي أهلي ووحدة صنعاء غدا الثلاثاء المباريات التسع للجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة لدور المجموعات من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
12 people died and 29 injured in Hodeida fire oil pipeline
[10/أبريل/2017] HODEIDA, April 10 (Saba) - A security official confirmed on Monday that 12 people died and 29 others injured by the fire that broke out in an oil pipeline in Bajel district in Hodeida province before two days.

The official told Saba that after the crude oil pipeline was hit by a sabotage act, a number of citizens gathered to get the oil leaking out of the pipe, one of them was running a generator to drain the oil, which caused an electric contact in the area around the pipeline.


He pointed out that the fire also caused the burning of ten cars, eight motorcycles, five generators, 83 barrels of oil were located at the site, noting that investigations are currently underway with the accused who were blowing up the pipeline.

HA

Saba
