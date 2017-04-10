|
Decree of President of Supreme Political Council appointing Yemeni Fatwa Authority
SANA'A, April 10 (Saba) - The decree of the President of the Supreme Political Council No. (9) for 2017 appointing the Yemeni Fatwa Authority issued Monday.
Article 1 appoints the following scholars:
The religious figure : Shams al-Din Muhammad Sharaf al-Din as the head and Mufti for Yemen
Sahl Ibrahim Aqil a member
Mohammed Ali Muree a member
Mohammed Abdullah Awad a member
Younis Mohammed Al-Mansour a member
Mohammed Saqaf Alkaf a member
The last article of the decree stipulated that it shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
HA
Saba