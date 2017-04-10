ابحث عن:
الإثنين، 10 - أبريل - 2017
قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (9) لسنة 2017م بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية .
الكرملين:قصف الولايات المتحدة لسورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا
أعلن الكرملين أن توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربات إلى سورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا لانهاء الازمة السورية .
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
غداً.. مواجهات حاسمة في الجولة السادسة لبطولة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعبا ناديي أهلي ووحدة صنعاء غدا الثلاثاء المباريات التسع للجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة لدور المجموعات من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات.
رئيس الوزراء يعزي العميد لخزع في وفاة نجله
ورشة خاصة بتعريف مشروع بريف لوكالة تنمية المنشآت الصغيرة بأمانة العاصمة
الاطلاع على التجهيزات النهائية لتشغيل مستشفى كمران الخيري بمديرية المراوعة
إختتام دورة خاصة ببرنامج المفتاح الدولي للحصول على منح دراسية دولية بإب
Decree of President of Supreme Political Council appointing Yemeni Fatwa Authority
[10/أبريل/2017]
SANA'A, April 10 (Saba) - The decree of the President of the Supreme Political Council No. (9) for 2017 appointing the Yemeni Fatwa Authority issued Monday.

Article 1 appoints the following scholars:

The religious figure : Shams al-Din Muhammad Sharaf al-Din as the head and Mufti for Yemen

Sahl Ibrahim Aqil a member

Mohammed Ali Muree a member

Mohammed Abdullah Awad a member

Younis Mohammed Al-Mansour a member

Mohammed Saqaf Alkaf a member

The last article of the decree stipulated that it shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

HA

Saba
