Decree of President of Supreme Political Council appointing Yemeni Fatwa Authority [10/أبريل/2017]

SANA'A, April 10 (Saba) - The decree of the President of the Supreme Political Council No. (9) for 2017 appointing the Yemeni Fatwa Authority issued Monday.



Article 1 appoints the following scholars:



The religious figure : Shams al-Din Muhammad Sharaf al-Din as the head and Mufti for Yemen



Sahl Ibrahim Aqil a member



Mohammed Ali Muree a member



Mohammed Abdullah Awad a member



Younis Mohammed Al-Mansour a member



Mohammed Saqaf Alkaf a member



The last article of the decree stipulated that it shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.



HA



Saba