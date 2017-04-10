President of Supreme Political Council chairs an expanded meeting of Judicial Institution and Public Prosecution [10/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 10 (Saba) - The President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Saleh al-Samad presided over an expanding meeting of the Judicial institution and Public Prosecution.



The meeting, which was attended by the President and members of the Supreme Judicial Council, the chairman of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, discussed the Judicial Action Plan which the Supreme Judicial Council, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General's Office are working on to promote justice and activate courts in the provinces



The meeting stressed that the judicial and moral work is a national and a moral duty before it is a functional work and that the exceptional situation in Yemen.





The meeting reviewed pictures of conspiracies that targeted the homeland and its institutions, foremost of which is the Judicial and Public Prosecution Organization, and attempts to prevent them from carrying out their tasks and disrupting their work in order to serve the aggression and its purposes, and to create chaos and imbalances in society.





The meeting discussed mechanisms to speed up the activation of courts and public prosecution in all provinces in Yemen, and provide the requirements and operational expenses for its work.



