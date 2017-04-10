ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 10 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 09:59:38م
قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (9) لسنة 2017م بتعيين هيئة الإفتاء الشرعية اليمنية .
الكرملين:قصف الولايات المتحدة لسورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا
أعلن الكرملين أن توجيه الولايات المتحدة ضربات إلى سورية أظهر عدم وجود رغبة لها في التعاون مع روسيا لانهاء الازمة السورية .
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
غداً.. مواجهات حاسمة في الجولة السادسة لبطولة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعبا ناديي أهلي ووحدة صنعاء غدا الثلاثاء المباريات التسع للجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة لدور المجموعات من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات.
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس الوزراء يعزي العميد لخزع في وفاة نجله
ورشة خاصة بتعريف مشروع بريف لوكالة تنمية المنشآت الصغيرة بأمانة العاصمة
الاطلاع على التجهيزات النهائية لتشغيل مستشفى كمران الخيري بمديرية المراوعة
إختتام دورة خاصة ببرنامج المفتاح الدولي للحصول على منح دراسية دولية بإب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President of Supreme Political Council chairs an expanded meeting of Judicial Institution and Public Prosecution
[10/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 10 (Saba) - The President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Saleh al-Samad presided over an expanding meeting of the Judicial institution and Public Prosecution.

The meeting, which was attended by the President and members of the Supreme Judicial Council, the chairman of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, discussed the Judicial Action Plan which the Supreme Judicial Council, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General's Office are working on to promote justice and activate courts in the provinces

The meeting stressed that the judicial and moral work is a national and a moral duty before it is a functional work and that the exceptional situation in Yemen.


The meeting reviewed pictures of conspiracies that targeted the homeland and its institutions, foremost of which is the Judicial and Public Prosecution Organization, and attempts to prevent them from carrying out their tasks and disrupting their work in order to serve the aggression and its purposes, and to create chaos and imbalances in society.


The meeting discussed mechanisms to speed up the activation of courts and public prosecution in all provinces in Yemen, and provide the requirements and operational expenses for its work.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصرع ثمانية من مرتزقة العدوان بعمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية بمديرية صرواح
[10/أبريل/2017]
قافلة من أبناء رجام وذي مرمر بمديرية بني حيشيش للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[10/أبريل/2017]
وقفة لحرائر مديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب للتنديد بإستمرار العدوان
[10/أبريل/2017]
شهداء وجرحى بغارات لطيران العدوان وقصف بأسلحة رشاشة لمناطق في صعدة
[10/أبريل/2017]
لقاء قبلي في وصاب السافل بمحافظة ذمار يعلن النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[10/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by