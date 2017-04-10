ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 10 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:29:20م
مجلس النواب يوصي الحكومة بسرعة تقديم موازنة الدولة إلى المجلس ويشكل لجنة من بين أعضائه
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثالثة من الدورة الأولى لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر  اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ/ يحيى علي الراعي .
مقتل 36 وجرح اكثرمن 100  اخرين اثر انفجاران إرهابيان استهدف كنيستين بمدينة طنطا والإسكندرية
اعلنت وزارة الصحة المصرية اليوم عن مقتل 36 شخصا واصابة اكثر من 100 اخرين جراء انفجاران ارهابيان استهدفا كنيستين بمدينة طنطا والإسكندرية.
ارتفاع الدولار لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بعد تصريحات مسئول وبيانات الوظائف
ارتفع الدولار إلى أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم الجمعة بعد أن قال مسئول بارز في مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) إن خطة المجلس لتقليص محفظة السندات هذا العام لن تؤخر كثيرا دورة رفع أسعار الفائدة.
المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم يصل القاهرة لإجراء معسكر تدريبي
وصلت اليوم الأحد بعثة المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة لإجراء معسكر تدريبي خارجي استعدادا لمواجهة منتخب النيبال في 13 يونيو القادم في الجولة الثانية للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019م..
آخر الأخبار:
رئاسة الجمهورية تنعي وكيل وزارة الإعلام لشئون الصحافة عبد الله المؤيد
قنص جندي سعودي وتدمير آليتين عسكريتين بجيزان وعسير
الاحتلال يعتقل سبعة فلسطينيين واصابة سائق فلسطيني اثر اعتداء مستوطن عليه في القدس
برشلونة ضيفًا ثقيلًا على يوفنتوس في دوري أبطال أوروبا
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan
[10/أبريل/2017]

SAADA, Apr 10 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled their groups in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The shelling hit the groups in military sites of Al-Hajal village,Al Qaran, AlDawkhan, Al Faraidhah and Al khashal.

Moreover, the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldier in Faraidha site in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the national forces bombed two military vehicles and killed their crew members in Asir provinces, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل شن غاراته على محافظتي لحج وتعز
[10/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن إحدى عشرة غارة على محافظة الحديدة
[10/أبريل/2017]
كسر ثلاثة زحوفات لمرتزقة العدوان باتجاه كهبوب ومقتل وجرح العشرات
[09/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مبنى الصالة الجديدة بمطار صنعاء الدولي
[09/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by