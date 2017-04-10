|
Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan
[10/أبريل/2017]
SAADA, Apr 10 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled their groups in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Monday.
The shelling hit the groups in military sites of Al-Hajal village,Al Qaran, AlDawkhan, Al Faraidhah and Al khashal.
Moreover, the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldier in Faraidha site in Jizan.
Meanwhile, the national forces bombed two military vehicles and killed their crew members in Asir provinces, the official added.
Saba