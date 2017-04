US-Saudi warplanes launch 39 raids on Lahj, Taiz [10/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 10 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched 39 strikes on the governorates of Lahj and Taiz overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.



A total of 20 air strikes hit Kahbob district of Lahj, while 19 raids hit several regions in Taiz, including east of Yakhtel, Nujaibat areas and Zahari in Al-Mokha directorate, as well as Mawza district.





Baseema/AA



Saba