Ministry of Information mourns Al Moayyed's death [10/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 10 (Saba)- Ministry of Information mourned the undersecretary of information ministry's death, hero martyr Abdullah Yahya Abdullah Al Moayyed.



Al Moayyed martyred in Red Sea port city of Al-Mokha of Taiz governorate during his defense for the country against the US-Saudi aggression coalition .





Baseema/Zak

Saba