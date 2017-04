US-Saudi warplanes wage 11 strikes on Hodeida [10/أبريل/2017]



HODEIDA, Apr 10 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes on Monday waged 11 strikes on several district of Hodeida province, a security official told Saba.



The fighter jets hit a Kamaran island five times and five others on Al Khawkhah district, as well as a raid on Al Halay district, the official added.





AA

Saba