آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 10 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:12:14ص
مجلس النواب يوصي الحكومة بسرعة تقديم موازنة الدولة إلى المجلس ويشكل لجنة من بين أعضائه
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثالثة من الدورة الأولى لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر  اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ/ يحيى علي الراعي .
مقتل 36 وجرح اكثرمن 100  اخرين اثر انفجاران إرهابيان استهدف كنيستين بمدينة طنطا والإسكندرية
اعلنت وزارة الصحة المصرية اليوم عن مقتل 36 شخصا واصابة اكثر من 100 اخرين جراء انفجاران ارهابيان استهدفا كنيستين بمدينة طنطا والإسكندرية.
ارتفاع الدولار لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بعد تصريحات مسئول وبيانات الوظائف
ارتفع الدولار إلى أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم الجمعة بعد أن قال مسئول بارز في مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) إن خطة المجلس لتقليص محفظة السندات هذا العام لن تؤخر كثيرا دورة رفع أسعار الفائدة.
المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم يصل القاهرة لإجراء معسكر تدريبي
وصلت اليوم الأحد بعثة المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة لإجراء معسكر تدريبي خارجي استعدادا لمواجهة منتخب النيبال في 13 يونيو القادم في الجولة الثانية للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019م..
الهيئة الإعلامية لأنصار الله تنعي وكيل وزارة الإعلام الشهيد عبدالله المؤيد
انتهاء تصويت الأتراك في الاستفتاء على التعديلات الدستورية بأوروبا
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل شن غاراته على محافظتي لحج وتعز
ثلاثة رواد فضاء يستعدون للهبوط على الأرض بعد رحلة دامت 173 يومًا
FM meets Russian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen
[10/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 10 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday met here in the capital Sanaa with the Russian Chargé d'Affaires to Yemen.

During the meeting, the officials discussed an issue of the state employees' salaries that were received and blocked by fugitive Hadi and his group.

The minister called on the fugitive Hadi's group to implement the agreement approved by the United Nations and 18 countries sponsoring the political settlement in the country.

Sharaf said that the allegations about the weapons smuggling to the port of Hodeidah were baseless, and that aim only to pave the way for Saudi-led aggression coalition to commit new war crimes in Yemen's port of Hodeidah.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل شن غاراته على محافظتي لحج وتعز
[10/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن إحدى عشرة غارة على محافظة الحديدة
[10/أبريل/2017]
كسر ثلاثة زحوفات لمرتزقة العدوان باتجاه كهبوب ومقتل وجرح العشرات
[09/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مبنى الصالة الجديدة بمطار صنعاء الدولي
[09/أبريل/2017]
