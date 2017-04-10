FM meets Russian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen [10/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 10 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday met here in the capital Sanaa with the Russian Chargé d'Affaires to Yemen.



During the meeting, the officials discussed an issue of the state employees' salaries that were received and blocked by fugitive Hadi and his group.



The minister called on the fugitive Hadi's group to implement the agreement approved by the United Nations and 18 countries sponsoring the political settlement in the country.



Sharaf said that the allegations about the weapons smuggling to the port of Hodeidah were baseless, and that aim only to pave the way for Saudi-led aggression coalition to commit new war crimes in Yemen's port of Hodeidah.





