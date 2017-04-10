FM condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt [10/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 10 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Sunday strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks that struck two churches in the two cities of Tanta and Alexandria in Egypt and killed 36 Egyptians and wounded more than 100 others.



Sharaf expressed deep condolences of the Yemeni government and the Yemeni people to the Egyptian government and people, wishing a speedy recovery of the injured.



The Minister said terrorism in all its forms represents a serious threat to the international peace and security.





