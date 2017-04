Army shells mercenaries in Jawf [10/أبريل/2017]



JAWF, Apr 10 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired Katyusha rockets on groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Kabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Mandy.



The shelling hit the mercenaries in al-Hamra hilltop area.





