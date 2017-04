Army retakes control over sites in Shabwah [10/أبريل/2017]

SHABWAH, Apr 10 (Saba) – The army and popular retook control over three sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Osaylan district of Shabwah province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The operation killed and wounding 14 of the mercenaries in al-Safra point, Qarn al-Tha'alab and al-Sawda hilltop areas, the official added.





