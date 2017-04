Nine persons died in traffic accident in Saada [09/أبريل/2017]



SAADA, Apr 9 (Saba) - Nine people were died and 18 others injured in a traffic accident on the main road in Saada province, a police told Saba on Sunday.



One of the cars overturned on the main road due to an excessive speed, killing the nine persons and wounding the nine others.





