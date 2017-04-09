ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 09 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 06:34:13م
مجلس النواب يوصي الحكومة بسرعة تقديم موازنة الدولة إلى المجلس ويشكل لجنة من بين أعضائه
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثالثة من الدورة الأولى لدور الانعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر  اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ/ يحيى علي الراعي .
مقتل 36 وجرح اكثرمن 100  اخرين اثر انفجاران إرهابيان استهدف كنيستين بمدينة طنطا والإسكندرية
اعلنت وزارة الصحة المصرية اليوم عن مقتل 36 شخصا واصابة اكثر من 100 اخرين جراء انفجاران ارهابيان استهدفا كنيستين بمدينة طنطا والإسكندرية.
ارتفاع الدولار لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بعد تصريحات مسئول وبيانات الوظائف
ارتفع الدولار إلى أعلى مستوى في ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم الجمعة بعد أن قال مسئول بارز في مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) إن خطة المجلس لتقليص محفظة السندات هذا العام لن تؤخر كثيرا دورة رفع أسعار الفائدة.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
إجتماع بحجة يناقش أوضاع واحتياجات إصلاحية السجن المركزي والسجناء والنازحين
الجيش الكوري الجنوبي يعتزم نشر طائرات بدون طيار للدفاع عن القواعد الجوية الرئيسية  
الجيش الأفغاني يعلن مصرع 18 مسلحا من عناصر طالبان شمال البلاد
ضبط سبعة متهمين بجرائم سرقات في محافظتي ذمار وصنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi aggression army, its mercenaries in all battle front lines
[09/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 9 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi aggression army and its mercenaries in all battle front lines, causing heavy casualties upon the enemy over the past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of al-Sababah, Kirs, Shabakah and al-Abadaih, as the missile forces hit other gatherings in al-Qafle village and destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Jalah military site and a bulldozer in Zabaid site in Jizan province.

In Najran province, the artillery units shelled Saudi soldiers' groups in military sites ofal-Sudis, Rashaha, western Makhraoqa, al-Fawaz, al-Dhaba'ah and al-Ashah.

In Jawf province, the national forces destroyed a military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Ham area of Maton district, hit gatherings of mercenaries in the north of Medi desert in Jizan province. and Namlah valley area of Nehm area of Marib province.

The national forces killed six of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various operations and hit gathering of mercenaries in Namlah valley area of Nehm area of Marib province.

In Lahj governorate, the army and popular forces foiled an attempt of mercenaries to infiltrate toward Kahbub area, causing large losses.

In Taiz province, dozens of mercenaries were killed, including a number of Emiratis and Sudanese when the missile forces fired a barrage of Katyusha missiles on their gathering in Mokha district, the official said.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مبنى الصالة الجديدة بمطار صنعاء الدولي
[09/أبريل/2017]
قبائل عاثين بمديرية ضوران آنس في ذمار تؤكد جاهزية أبناءها للدفاع عن السواحل الغربية
[09/أبريل/2017]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بوادي نملة غرب مأرب
[08/أبريل/2017]
القبض على عنصر مرتبط بقوى العدوان في محافظة صنعاء
[08/أبريل/2017]
