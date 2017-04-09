Army hits Saudi aggression army, its mercenaries in all battle front lines [09/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 9 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit Saudi aggression army and its mercenaries in all battle front lines, causing heavy casualties upon the enemy over the past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of al-Sababah, Kirs, Shabakah and al-Abadaih, as the missile forces hit other gatherings in al-Qafle village and destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Jalah military site and a bulldozer in Zabaid site in Jizan province.



In Najran province, the artillery units shelled Saudi soldiers' groups in military sites ofal-Sudis, Rashaha, western Makhraoqa, al-Fawaz, al-Dhaba'ah and al-Ashah.



In Jawf province, the national forces destroyed a military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Ham area of Maton district, hit gatherings of mercenaries in the north of Medi desert in Jizan province. and Namlah valley area of Nehm area of Marib province.



The national forces killed six of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various operations and hit gathering of mercenaries in Namlah valley area of Nehm area of Marib province.



In Lahj governorate, the army and popular forces foiled an attempt of mercenaries to infiltrate toward Kahbub area, causing large losses.



In Taiz province, dozens of mercenaries were killed, including a number of Emiratis and Sudanese when the missile forces fired a barrage of Katyusha missiles on their gathering in Mokha district, the official said.





AA

Saba