آخر تحديث: الأحد، 09 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:36:01ص
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للغزاة والمرتزقة في المخا بتعز
استهدفت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات للغزاة والمرتزقة في المخا بمحافظة تعز.
سوريا تؤكد عدم حيازة جيشها أى نوع من الأسلحة الكيميائية
أكد القائم بالأعمال بالنيابة لوفد سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الوزير المفوض منذر منذر أن العدوان الأمريكي الغاشم والسافر على سورية هو استمرار خطير لذات الاستراتيجية الأمريكية الخاطئة التي بدأت قبل ست سنوات بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم للإرهابيين..
إتلاف ثلاثة آلاف كرتون سجائر مهربة بقيمة 225 مليون ريال في صنعاء (مصحح)
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب اليوم بصنعاء ثلاثة آلاف كرتون سجائر مهربة لا تحمل طابع البندول بقيمة 225 مليون ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
PM meets delegation from US-based Int'l Medical Corps
[09/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 9 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met with a visiting delegation from the US-based International Medical Corps.

At the meeting, bin Habtoor praised the important role played by the leading aid group to support the health sector in Yemen.

Bin Habtoor reviewed the cooperation aspects with the US aid group as the head of the delegation briefed prime minister about the group's humanitarian and medical activities in Yemen.

The meeting took place in the cabinet's headquarters in the capital Sanaa on Saturday.



AA/Zak
Saba
