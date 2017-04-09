PM meets delegation from US-based Int'l Medical Corps [09/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 9 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met with a visiting delegation from the US-based International Medical Corps.



At the meeting, bin Habtoor praised the important role played by the leading aid group to support the health sector in Yemen.



Bin Habtoor reviewed the cooperation aspects with the US aid group as the head of the delegation briefed prime minister about the group's humanitarian and medical activities in Yemen.



The meeting took place in the cabinet's headquarters in the capital Sanaa on Saturday.







