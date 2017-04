Security services dismantle 2 explosive devices in Bayda, Ibb [09/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 9 (Saba) – The security services and popular forces find two explosive devices in al-Bayda and Ibb provinces, a security official told Saba on Sunday.



The explosive devices were dismantled as the security forces arrested one person who concealed one of the explosive devices in his bag in al-Swadeah district of al-Bayda.



The other device was found in a shop in Al-Sayani district of Ibb.





