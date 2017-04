Sons of Sanaa confirm steadfastness against US-Saudi aggression [09/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 9 (Saba) – Sons of Al-Hagreen area in al-Hosn district of Sanaa province confirmed on Sunday their steadfastness to confront the US-Saudi aggression.



They also confirmed in a tribal meeting that they stand by the heroes of the army and the popular forces to defend the homeland, its security and stability.





Shoaib/Zak



Saba