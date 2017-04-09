ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 09 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:42:19م
إقرار تنفيذ آلية الإفراج عن السجناء على ذمة الحقوق الخاصة المنتهية فترة عقوبتهم
أقرت اللجنة العليا لرعاية السجناء ومساعدة المعسرين في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء تنفيذ آلية الإفراج عن السجناء الذين أنهوا فترة العقوبة ولا يزالون محتجزين على ذمة الحقوق الخاصة .
سوريا تؤكد عدم حيازة جيشها أى نوع من الأسلحة الكيميائية
أكد القائم بالأعمال بالنيابة لوفد سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الوزير المفوض منذر منذر أن العدوان الأمريكي الغاشم والسافر على سورية هو استمرار خطير لذات الاستراتيجية الأمريكية الخاطئة التي بدأت قبل ست سنوات بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم للإرهابيين..
إتلاف ثلاثة آلاف كرتون سجائر مهربة بقيمة 225 مليون ريال في صنعاء (مصحح)
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب اليوم بصنعاء ثلاثة آلاف كرتون سجائر مهربة لا تحمل طابع البندول بقيمة 225 مليون ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد خلال الساعات الماضية
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مبنى الصالة الجديدة بمطار صنعاء الدولي
ضبط كمية من الحشيش في نقطة المقاش بصعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Top Saudi-paid mercenary commander killed in artillery shelling in Bayda
[09/أبريل/2017]

BAYDA, Apr 9 (Saba) - A military official on Sunday confirmed the death of a top Saudi-paid mercenary commander Jalal Abdullah Saleh al-Musabi who was killed in artillery shelling from the national army and popular forces.

The operation took place on Saturday in al-Sawmah district of Bayda province, the official told Saba.

The commander was killed along with scores of mercenaries in the shelling that targeted their gathering in al- Sawmah district.


Najat N.Zak

SABA
