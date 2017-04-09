Top Saudi-paid mercenary commander killed in artillery shelling in Bayda [09/أبريل/2017]



BAYDA, Apr 9 (Saba) - A military official on Sunday confirmed the death of a top Saudi-paid mercenary commander Jalal Abdullah Saleh al-Musabi who was killed in artillery shelling from the national army and popular forces.



The operation took place on Saturday in al-Sawmah district of Bayda province, the official told Saba.



The commander was killed along with scores of mercenaries in the shelling that targeted their gathering in al- Sawmah district.





Najat N.Zak



SABA