Dhoran Ans tribes confirm readiness to fight US-Saudi aggression [09/أبريل/2017]



DHAMAR, Apr 9 (Saba) – Sons of Dhoran Ans tribes in Dhamar province confirmed their readiness to battle Saudi aggression and their paid mercenaries in the Red Sea coast.



The move came during a tribal meeting in the area, during with the tribesmen condemned the US-Saudi aggression on Syria and Yemen.



They vowed to defend the nation against the aggression.





Shoaib/Zak

Saba