Missile force hits foreign invaders, mercenaries in Mokha [09/أبريل/2017]





TAIZ, Apr 9 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired Katyusha on gatherings of Saudi, Emirates and Sudanese invaders and their paid mercenaries on Sunday in Mokha city of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling caused direct casualties among the enemy.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries in Yakhtel area in the same city, causing immediate casualties.





Shoaib/Zak



Saba