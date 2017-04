Army repels mercenaries' infiltration in Lahj [08/أبريل/2017]



LAHJ, Apr 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Saturday repelled an attempt of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Kahbub area of Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



The operation caused large causalities upon the mercenaries during the foiled attempt.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched four strikes on Kahbub area over the past hours, the official added.





AA

Saba