Mercenaries killed in Mokha [08/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 8 (Saba) – A number of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces shelled their groups western Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged a raid on al-Zahary area in the same district and another one on Kahbub area of Lahj province, the official said.





AA

Saba