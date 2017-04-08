ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:37:58م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على العلاقات التكاملية بين الحكومة ومجلس النواب في مواجهة التحديات الراهنة
وقف الاجتماع الذي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز صالح بن حبتور، أمام مستوى الإنجاز الحكومي للقضايا المثارة من قبل مجلس النواب، والمرتبطة بالتحديات الراهنة وعلى وجه الخصوص جوانب تنمية الإيرادات لصالح الموازنة العامة للدولة.
سوريا تؤكد عدم حيازة جيشها أى نوع من الأسلحة الكيميائية
أكد القائم بالأعمال بالنيابة لوفد سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الوزير المفوض منذر منذر أن العدوان الأمريكي الغاشم والسافر على سورية هو استمرار خطير لذات الاستراتيجية الأمريكية الخاطئة التي بدأت قبل ست سنوات بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم للإرهابيين..
إتلاف ثلاثة آلاف كرتون سجائر مهربة بقيمة 225 مليون ريال في صنعاء (مصحح)
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب اليوم بصنعاء ثلاثة آلاف كرتون سجائر مهربة لا تحمل طابع البندول بقيمة 225 مليون ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Update: Saudi aggression warplanes 11 strikes on Sanaa
[08/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged on Saturday 11 strikes on several districts of Sanaa province, an official told Saba.

Five strikes hit a September 21 garden in Ma'en district and two others hit al-Nahdain area of Sabeen district.

Moreover, the fighter jets launched four strikes on Bair Zaher area of Bani al-Harath district.

The strikes resulted heavy damage to citizens' houses, farms, private and public properties, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مشائخ وأبناء الهجرين بالحصن يؤكدون استمرار الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
[08/أبريل/2017]
أبناء جبل المحويت ينددون بجرائم العدوان ويعلنون النفير العام في مواجهته
[08/أبريل/2017]
قبائل مديرية كعيدنة بحجة تعلن النكف القبلي والنفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[08/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 18 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[08/أبريل/2017]
قتلى وجرح من الجنود السعوديين في عمليات متفرقة للجيش واللجان الشعبية بجيزان
[08/أبريل/2017]
