Update: Saudi aggression warplanes 11 strikes on Sanaa [08/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged on Saturday 11 strikes on several districts of Sanaa province, an official told Saba.



Five strikes hit a September 21 garden in Ma'en district and two others hit al-Nahdain area of Sabeen district.



Moreover, the fighter jets launched four strikes on Bair Zaher area of Bani al-Harath district.



The strikes resulted heavy damage to citizens' houses, farms, private and public properties, the official added.





AA

Saba