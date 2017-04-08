US-Saudi fighter jets wage 18 strikes on Saada [08/أبريل/2017]



SAADA, Apr 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes on Saturday launched 18 strikes on various areas of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The fighter jets waged 14 air raids on al-Malahidha area and surrounding areas and three strikes on Al Sadad and Majda areas of Baqim district, as well as another one on Bani Saiah area of al-Dhaher district.



The strikes caused in citizens' houses and properties, the official added.





AA

Saba