Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [08/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, Apr 8 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces shelled their gatherings in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in military sits of southern Khubah area, al-Sawadanah, Qa'em Zabaid and al-Sababah.



Moreover, the sniper units shot dead a Saudi soldier in al-Kirs military site, as the other army units destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Jalah military site, the official added.





