US-Saudi fighter jets, warships hit Mokha [08/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 8 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets and warships on Saturday hit a number of areas in Mokha district of Taiz province, a security official told Saba.



The warplanes hit Yakhtal area nine times, as the warships fired more than 16 rockets on different areas in the same district.





AA

Saba