ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 04:45:15م
نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى: قوى الغزو والاحتلال مسئولة عن تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية بسقطرى
أكد نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الدكتور قاسم لبوزة أن قوى العدوان والغزو والاحتلال مسئولة بشكل كامل عن تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية والاقتصادية في محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى والتي شملت كل مناحي الحياة.
سوريا تؤكد عدم حيازة جيشها أى نوع من الأسلحة الكيميائية
أكد القائم بالأعمال بالنيابة لوفد سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الوزير المفوض منذر منذر أن العدوان الأمريكي الغاشم والسافر على سورية هو استمرار خطير لذات الاستراتيجية الأمريكية الخاطئة التي بدأت قبل ست سنوات بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم للإرهابيين..
إتلاف 2985 كرتون سجائر مهربة بقيمة 225 مليون ريال في صنعاء
أتلفت الوحدة التنفيذية للضرائب على كبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألفين و985كرتوناً من السجائر المهربة بقيمة 225مليون ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الثروة السمكية ومحافظ الحديدة يناقشان أوضاع القطاع السمكي
مجلس النواب يدين محاولة إغتيال عضو المجلس محمد سوار ويستنكر الإعتداء الأمريكي على سوريا
إرتقاء 15 شخصاً بينهم اطفال في قصف جوي امريكي على الرقة شمال سورية
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على بالعاصمة صنعاء(موسع)
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils mercenaries' infiltration in Taiz
[08/أبريل/2017]

TAZ, Apr 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Saturday foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of mercenaries fell killed and wounded when they tried to infiltrate toward al-Siar area and the air defense hilltop in the district.

Moreover, the national forces hit groups of mercenaries in the west of Mokha district, the official added.


AA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن 18 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[08/أبريل/2017]
قتلى وجرح من الجنود السعوديين في عمليات متفرقة للجيش واللجان الشعبية بجيزان
[08/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[08/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل ارتكاب الجرائم البشعة بحق المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية
[08/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي وبوارجه تستهدف مناطق متفرقة في المخا
[08/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by