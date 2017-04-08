Army foils mercenaries' infiltration in Taiz [08/أبريل/2017]



TAZ, Apr 8 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Saturday foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward al-Salu district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



Dozens of mercenaries fell killed and wounded when they tried to infiltrate toward al-Siar area and the air defense hilltop in the district.



Moreover, the national forces hit groups of mercenaries in the west of Mokha district, the official added.





AA



Saba