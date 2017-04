Saudi airstrikes kill 3 citizens in Hajjah [08/أبريل/2017]



HAJJAH, Apr 8 (Saba) - Three citizens were killed and more than five others wounded in two air raids conducted by the US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes that targeted the homes of residents in Hiran directorate, a security official told Saba on Saturday .



The airstrikes took place overnight.





