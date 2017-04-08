Security agencies seize quantity of arms, ammunition in Amran [08/أبريل/2017]

AMRAN, Apr 8 (Saba) - Security agencies and popular committees seized large quantities of weapons and ammunition in a house in Amran province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The arms were belonging to a member of the Islamic Islah party (Muslim Brotherhood), who cooperates with the states of the aggression. The man concealed the arms and ammunition at this house following last war in the province.



Investigation into the case was ongoing to bring those involved to justice.





Saba