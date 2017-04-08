ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:22:19م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدين العدوان الأمريكي على سوريا
أدان المجلس السياسي الأعلى العدوان الأمريكي الذي استهدف سوريا بالصواريخ فجر اليوم الأمر الذي يؤكد الاصطفاف الأمريكي إلى جانب القاعدة وداعش وإسرائيل وأن أمريكا هي اللاعب الرئيسي الموجه لكل الحروب التي تشن ضد بلدان المنطقة بعناوين مختلفة.
سوريا تؤكد عدم حيازة جيشها أى نوع من الأسلحة الكيميائية
أكد القائم بالأعمال بالنيابة لوفد سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الوزير المفوض منذر منذر أن العدوان الأمريكي الغاشم والسافر على سورية هو استمرار خطير لذات الاستراتيجية الأمريكية الخاطئة التي بدأت قبل ست سنوات بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم للإرهابيين..
إتلاف 2985 كرتون سجائر مهربة بقيمة 225 مليون ريال في صنعاء
أتلفت الوحدة التنفيذية للضرائب على كبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألفين و985كرتوناً من السجائر المهربة بقيمة 225مليون ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
Security agencies seize quantity of arms, ammunition in Amran
[08/أبريل/2017]
AMRAN, Apr 8 (Saba) - Security agencies and popular committees seized large quantities of weapons and ammunition in a house in Amran province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.

The arms were belonging to a member of the Islamic Islah party (Muslim Brotherhood), who cooperates with the states of the aggression. The man concealed the arms and ammunition at this house following last war in the province.

Investigation into the case was ongoing to bring those involved to justice.


Baseema/ZAK

Saba
