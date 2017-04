US-Saudi airstrikes hit 6 Red Sea Hodiedah districts [08/أبريل/2017]





HODEIDAH, Apr 8 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched six strikes on several districts of Hodeidah governorate early on Saturday, a security official told Saba.



The airstrikes hit the districts of Hais, Khokha, Kamaran, Nikhaylah and al Drehimy.



The airstrikes left major damage on public and private properties.







ZAK



Saba