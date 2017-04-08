PM condemns US aggression on Syria [08/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 8 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, affirmed solidarity of the Yemeni leadership, government and people with Syria as he condemned the US aggression and violation against the sovereignty of the Arab country.



The premier said this aggression against the Arab state is the aggression against all Arab and Islamic nations, which signals the hostility of the current American administration that aims to destabilize the whole region.



"The pre-coordination between this attack and Al Qaida and Daesh, which came simultaneously with Daesh attack on Syrian city of Tadmor confirms links between these extremist groups and the state sponsoring the anti-terror efforts," bin Habtoor said.



Bin Habtoor expressed his deep condolences to the Syrian people for the victims of this US missile attack, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.





Najat N.ZAK

saba