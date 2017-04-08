ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 08 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:22:19م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدين العدوان الأمريكي على سوريا
أدان المجلس السياسي الأعلى العدوان الأمريكي الذي استهدف سوريا بالصواريخ فجر اليوم الأمر الذي يؤكد الاصطفاف الأمريكي إلى جانب القاعدة وداعش وإسرائيل وأن أمريكا هي اللاعب الرئيسي الموجه لكل الحروب التي تشن ضد بلدان المنطقة بعناوين مختلفة.
سوريا تؤكد عدم حيازة جيشها أى نوع من الأسلحة الكيميائية
أكد القائم بالأعمال بالنيابة لوفد سورية الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة الوزير المفوض منذر منذر أن العدوان الأمريكي الغاشم والسافر على سورية هو استمرار خطير لذات الاستراتيجية الأمريكية الخاطئة التي بدأت قبل ست سنوات بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم للإرهابيين..
إتلاف 2985 كرتون سجائر مهربة بقيمة 225 مليون ريال في صنعاء
أتلفت الوحدة التنفيذية للضرائب على كبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألفين و985كرتوناً من السجائر المهربة بقيمة 225مليون ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
PM condemns US aggression on Syria
[08/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 8 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, affirmed solidarity of the Yemeni leadership, government and people with Syria as he condemned the US aggression and violation against the sovereignty of the Arab country.

The premier said this aggression against the Arab state is the aggression against all Arab and Islamic nations, which signals the hostility of the current American administration that aims to destabilize the whole region.

"The pre-coordination between this attack and Al Qaida and Daesh, which came simultaneously with Daesh attack on Syrian city of Tadmor confirms links between these extremist groups and the state sponsoring the anti-terror efforts," bin Habtoor said.

Bin Habtoor expressed his deep condolences to the Syrian people for the victims of this US missile attack, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.


Najat N.ZAK
saba
[08/أبريل/2017]
[07/أبريل/2017]
[07/أبريل/2017]
[07/أبريل/2017]
[06/أبريل/2017]
