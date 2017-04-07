Army shots dead two Saudi soldiers in Jizan [07/أبريل/2017] JIZAN, April 07 (Saba) - The Sniper Unit of the army and popular forces shot dead on Friday a Saudi solider in the north of Wadi al-Ma'ayen area in Jizan.



A military official told Saba that the sniper unit shod dead another Saudi solider in Aleb border crossing in Aser region.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces pounded Qaem Zabeed, al-Kars, Malhama sites, and two sites in Khubah, and pounded also al-Shabakah and al-Muntazah.



The artillery force also targeted sites in al-Bait al-Abyadh in Jizan.



The artillery force hit Saudi gatherings in the east of al-Rabu'ah, al-Sahn site, Aleb border crossing.



The artillery force targeted al-Dhab'ah site in Najran, causing the Saudi enemy heavy losses at their ranks and ordnance.



Saba