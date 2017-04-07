ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 07 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:34:29م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدين العدوان الأمريكي على سوريا
أدان المجلس السياسي الأعلى العدوان الأمريكي الذي استهدف سوريا بالصواريخ فجر اليوم الأمر الذي يؤكد الاصطفاف الأمريكي إلى جانب القاعدة وداعش وإسرائيل وأن أمريكا هي اللاعب الرئيسي الموجه لكل الحروب التي تشن ضد بلدان المنطقة بعناوين مختلفة.
مجلس الأمن الدولي يعقد جلسة طارئة لمناقشة القصف الجوي الامريكي على سورية
بدأ مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الجمعة عقد جلسة طارئة لمناقشة الضربات الصاروخية الأمريكية على الاراضي السورية والتي اسفرت عن سقوط عدد من القتلى والجرحى .
أكثر من 199 مليون ريال إيرادات مكتب اتصالات محافظة صنعاء خلال 2016م
بلغت الإيرادات التي حققها مكتب الاتصالات بمحافظة صنعاء خلال العام الماضي مبلغ 199 مليون و 867 ألف ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
Army shots dead two Saudi soldiers in Jizan
[07/أبريل/2017] JIZAN, April 07 (Saba) - The Sniper Unit of the army and popular forces shot dead on Friday a Saudi solider in the north of Wadi al-Ma'ayen area in Jizan.

A military official told Saba that the sniper unit shod dead another Saudi solider in Aleb border crossing in Aser region.

Meanwhile, the army and popular forces pounded Qaem Zabeed, al-Kars, Malhama sites, and two sites in Khubah, and pounded also al-Shabakah and al-Muntazah.

The artillery force also targeted sites in al-Bait al-Abyadh in Jizan.

The artillery force hit Saudi gatherings in the east of al-Rabu'ah, al-Sahn site, Aleb border crossing.

The artillery force targeted al-Dhab'ah site in Najran, causing the Saudi enemy heavy losses at their ranks and ordnance.

HA

Saba
