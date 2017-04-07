ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 07 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:34:29م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدين العدوان الأمريكي على سوريا
أدان المجلس السياسي الأعلى العدوان الأمريكي الذي استهدف سوريا بالصواريخ فجر اليوم الأمر الذي يؤكد الاصطفاف الأمريكي إلى جانب القاعدة وداعش وإسرائيل وأن أمريكا هي اللاعب الرئيسي الموجه لكل الحروب التي تشن ضد بلدان المنطقة بعناوين مختلفة.
مجلس الأمن الدولي يعقد جلسة طارئة لمناقشة القصف الجوي الامريكي على سورية
بدأ مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الجمعة عقد جلسة طارئة لمناقشة الضربات الصاروخية الأمريكية على الاراضي السورية والتي اسفرت عن سقوط عدد من القتلى والجرحى .
أكثر من 199 مليون ريال إيرادات مكتب اتصالات محافظة صنعاء خلال 2016م
بلغت الإيرادات التي حققها مكتب الاتصالات بمحافظة صنعاء خلال العام الماضي مبلغ 199 مليون و 867 ألف ريال.
رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي للشركات يبحث تعاونا مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري
بحث رئيس الاتحاد الرياضي اليمني العام للشركات عامر هزاع خلال لقائه في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع رئيس الاتحادين العربي والمصري لرياضة الشركات الدكتور محسن غندور أوجه التعاون بين الاتحاد اليمني والاتحادين العربي والمصري.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين وإصابة أكثر من خمسة بغارتين لطيران العدوان بمديرية حيران بحجة
جمرك رقابة محافظة صنعاء يضبط كميات كبيرة من الصابون منتهي الصلاحية
مؤسسة رواحل للتنمية تنظم مهرجان ثقافي لتكريم الأيتام
إقتحام مواقع لمرتزقة العدوان بالتبة الحمراء بنهم وتكبيدهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Supreme Political Council condemns U.S. aggression on Syria
[07/أبريل/2017]
SANA'A, April 07 (Saba) - The Supreme Political Council on Friday condemned the American aggression that targeted Syria with rockets at dawn today [ Friday].

In a statement, Saba got a copy of it, the council confirms that the American aggression proves an alignment with al-Qaeda, Daesh and Israel, Furthermore the United States is the main player in the region that directs all wars against the countries with different addresses.

"We in the Supreme Political Council confirm that the blatant American aggression on Syria is an extension of their aggression on Yemen and the region as a whole and that it comes as a reaction to the blows of the Syrian army and its allies against the criminal organization of Daesh that has become clear, that the U.S. supports Israel and Saudi regime, that finances criminal terrorist operations in the region and the world. "

"We absolutely confirm our respect of the sovereignty and independence of countries. We regard this action is an aggression of the independence and sovereignty of Syria , and it is a threat to the security and stability of the region. Therefore Syria or Yemen or any country has the right to defend its security, stability, sovereignty in all means guaranteed by international laws and charters," the statement added.

The statement considered the American military bases, destroyers and battleships in the region, some of which were the source of this brutal attack, represent a danger to international peace and security.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين وإصابة أكثر من خمسة بغارتين لطيران العدوان بمديرية حيران بحجة
[07/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة ونجران
[07/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين وممتلكاتهم خلال الساعات الماضية
[07/أبريل/2017]
مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر تحمل المجتمع الدولي مسؤولية ما يتعرض له ميناء الحديدة من تهديدات
[06/أبريل/2017]
مسيرة حاشدة بالحديدة للتأكيد على الجهوزية الكاملة للتصدي لمحاولة إحتلال الحديدة وسواحلها
[06/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by