Supreme Political Council condemns U.S. aggression on Syria [07/أبريل/2017]

SANA'A, April 07 (Saba) - The Supreme Political Council on Friday condemned the American aggression that targeted Syria with rockets at dawn today [ Friday].



In a statement, Saba got a copy of it, the council confirms that the American aggression proves an alignment with al-Qaeda, Daesh and Israel, Furthermore the United States is the main player in the region that directs all wars against the countries with different addresses.



"We in the Supreme Political Council confirm that the blatant American aggression on Syria is an extension of their aggression on Yemen and the region as a whole and that it comes as a reaction to the blows of the Syrian army and its allies against the criminal organization of Daesh that has become clear, that the U.S. supports Israel and Saudi regime, that finances criminal terrorist operations in the region and the world. "



"We absolutely confirm our respect of the sovereignty and independence of countries. We regard this action is an aggression of the independence and sovereignty of Syria , and it is a threat to the security and stability of the region. Therefore Syria or Yemen or any country has the right to defend its security, stability, sovereignty in all means guaranteed by international laws and charters," the statement added.



The statement considered the American military bases, destroyers and battleships in the region, some of which were the source of this brutal attack, represent a danger to international peace and security.



HA



Saba