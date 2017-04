Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army missile unites target mercenaries in Sourwah

Marib, Apr 7 (Saba) – The missile units of the army and popular force targeted on Friday gatherings of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in Sourwah district of Marib province, a military official said to Saba.



Dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded, Including Colonel Saleh Al-Kahli Al-Bukhaiti, commander of a battalion of mercenaries with a number of his companions, the official added.



