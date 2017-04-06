Sons of southern governorates protest at UN office [06/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 6 (Saba) - Hundreds from southern and eastern occupied provinces organized a protest rally in front of the United Nations headquarters building in the capital Sanaa to demand release of salaries, end of Saudi aggression war and lift aggression siege.



The participants wore national flags and rose banners explaining their demands.



The demonstrators also called for immediate end to the occupation of their governorates by the aggression foreign states.



The rally took place on Wednesday.





