TAIZ, Apr 6 (Saba) – The military and popular forces thwarted a moving by Saudi aggression mercenaries into some sites in Wasieyah district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The operation resulted in the killing of dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes launched a series of airstrikes to back their mercenaries' failed attempts to move in the area.







