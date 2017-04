9 air raids by Saudi aggression on Sanaa [06/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 6 (Saba) - US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged nine strikes on Beni al Harith directorate north of the capital Sanaa overnight, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The airstrikes hit al Orok area three times, where a hospital and a nearby house were totally destroyed, in which a woman and child were injured.



The six other strikes hit Bir Zahir area in the same district.





Amal B./ZAK

Saba