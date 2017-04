Five Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib [06/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, Apr 6 (Saba) - Five of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by sniper operations and clashes in Marib province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Three of the killed mercenaries were shot dead in Alrabiah valley, while the others were killed in clashes with the national forces in east of Serwah district.





